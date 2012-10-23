 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Episode 7: False Fronts and Drawer Hardware

By Ed Pirnik Oct 23, 2012

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Videos in the Series

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Ed Pirnik shows you step-by-step, how to build a traditional cabinetmaker's workbench that's sized for smaller home workshops. With its solid maple top, and tons of integrated tool storage, this bench doubles as a work center, and a place to house your most treasured hand tools. Produced by: Lisa Morgan; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Gary Junken Purchase this video workshop on DVD. Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. User avater Dan_Desch May 24th

    Incredible video series! Very comprehensive and well done. Thank you.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl137-wp

STL 137: Paring chisels and bench grinder tips

Plus, the guys talk about attributes of a good woodworking student, picking the right wood for a project, and their all time favorite furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011261056

Mid-Century Credenza

Thoughtful details and modern joinery merge in this sleek design

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial