Episode 7: False Fronts and Drawer Hardware
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction: The Not-So-Big Workbench
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 1: Mortises
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 2: Tenons and Foot Details
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 3: Base Glue-Up
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 4: Workbench Tool Storage Pt. I
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 5: Workbench Tool Storage Pt. II
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 6: Drawers
October 23, 2012
-
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 8: Benchtop
October 23, 2012
-
Episode 9: Vise Installation and Finish
October 23, 2012
Incredible video series! Very comprehensive and well done. Thank you.