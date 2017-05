Episode 7: False Fronts and Drawer Hardware

In this video workshop, Ed Pirnik shows you step-by-step, how to build a traditional cabinetmaker's workbench that's sized for smaller home workshops. With its solid maple top, and tons of integrated tool storage, this bench doubles as a work center, and a place to house your most treasured hand tools. Produced by: Lisa Morgan; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Gary Junken Purchase this video workshop on DVD. Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop