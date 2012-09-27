The Classic Shaker Style

Sign in or become a member to access this story

What makes a piece of furniture quintessentially Shaker? What defines the style that so many furniture makers see as the epitome of clean lines and excellent craftsmanship? If anybody knows the answers to these questions, Christian Becksvoort does. He’s spent 30-plus years around Shaker furniture: building it, restoring it, studying it. This guide contains his insights into classic Shaker style, using examples from two New England Shaker villages to illustrate where things can go wrong, and how beautiful it is when they go right. From Fine Woodworking #229