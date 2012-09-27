Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.
|Straightness/Squareness
|N/A
|Manufacturer
|Products Engineering
|Manufacturer's Web Site
|www.productsengineering.com
|Manufacturer's Phone Number
|310-787-4500
|Measuring Capacity
|8ths, 16ths. 123ths, and 64ths
|Blade Size
|4-in.
|Blade Material
|Satin chrome
I have this square. Love it very smooth and easy to see markings.