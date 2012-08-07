 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode Eight: Advanced Techniques

Aug 07, 2012

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Build a Router Table

    August 7, 2012

    Fine Woodworking senior editor Matt Kenney premieres his latest Video Workshop project: a stand-alone router table with integrated dust collection, a dead-accurate fence, and a super-smooth top.

  • Episode One: Build the Base Cabinet

    August 7, 2012

    Construction of the router table begins with a rigid base built from MDF and hard maple ribs. With the base built, learn how to construct a simple cabinet of MDF,…

  • Episode Two: Build the Drawers

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to build simple MDF drawers with false fronts and full-extension drawer slides, and outfit your new router table with plenty of storage space.

  • Episode Three: Tabletop Support Structure

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to use strong, simple dowel joinery to construct a maple support structure for your router table's top.

  • Episode Four: Build the Top

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to build a smooth laminate top for your router table.

  • Episode Five: Build the Fence

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to build an accurate fence with specialized cam clamps for your router table.

  • Episode Six: Basic Wiring

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to wire your router table for single-switch activation of both your router and dust collection.

  • Episode Seven: Basic Techniques

    August 7, 2012

    Learn a whole host of basic router table techniques, including how to accurately set bit height, making zero-clearance fence inserts, and how to tackle tricky end grain routing.

  • Episode Eight: Advanced Techniques

    August 7, 2012

    Amp up your router table skills with advanced lessons on routing curved drawer fronts and how to build a super-safe bit guard.

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, I'll show you every step involved in building a dedicated router table designed to last as long as your workshop. This project's straightforward construction will yield a super-stable cabinet with a fence that's perfectly square and easy to adjust. Tune in to watch the series for a collection of useful tips and techniques. Produced by: Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Michael Dobsevage Purchase this video workshop on DVD.… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. wpick October 7th

    Great job Matt! Now I'm going to work, building myself a router table.

