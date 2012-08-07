Sign in or become a member to access this story
8. Finished at Last
Videos in the Series
-
1. Designing for the Outdoors
August 7, 2012
-
2. Jigs and Templates
August 7, 2012
-
3. Lightning-Fast Mortises
August 7, 2012
-
4. Two Ways to Tenon
August 7, 2012
-
5. Smooth Curves
August 7, 2012
-
6. The Perfect Arm Rest
August 7, 2012
-
7. Glue Up: Calm and Collected
August 7, 2012
-
8. Finished at Last
August 7, 2012
NIce bench Matt. I really need to start using mortise templates. I have the stuff to do it, but always reach for the chisels first.