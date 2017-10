In this video workshop, I'll show you step-by-step how to make these two elegant boxes. The mitered box with splines is ideal for a woodworker who is just starting out. The mitered dovetail box is a Master Class technique for a seasoned woodworker who wants to test their skills. Member-only Plan Produced by: Gina Eide; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Tom Olivares More about this Video Workshop