7. Final Flattening and Final Thoughts

Aug 07, 2012

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Build a Hybrid Roubo Workbench

    August 7, 2012

    Follow along as Fine Woodworking's John Tetreault builds a hybrid Roubo workbench with a timber-frame soul.

  • 1. Scaled-Up Mortises

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to scale-up your joinery skills for some super-sized tenons in episode one of the Hybrid Roubo Workbench.

  • 2. Three Types of Tenons

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to craft three distinct tenon styles: stopped tenons, wedged through tenons, and a beautiful dovetailed tenon that brings your workbench leg assemblies together with a tight-fitting wedge.

  • 3. Base Assembly and Glue-Up

    August 7, 2012

    The workbench begins to take shape as the leg assemblies are glued together and the dovetailed mortise and tenon joinery is test-fit.

  • 4. A Flat and Stable Top – Part I

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to tackle a large-scale top with slow-setting glue, plenty of patience, and an army of clamps. It's the latest video in our series on building a Roubo-style workbench.

  • 5. A Flat and Stable Top – Part II

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to use templates to rout perfect mortises as the hybrid Roubo workbench base is finaly joined to its maple bench top.

  • 6.Vises and Accessories

    August 7, 2012

    Learn the basics of bench vise installation, plus, how to construct your own vise handle, bench dogs, and a sliding deadman that's great for supporting long stock.

  • 7. Final Flattening and Final Thoughts

    August 7, 2012

    John Tetreault uses handplanes to perform the final flattening of the Hybrid Roubo Workbench top before moving into his home shop.

About This Video Workshop

John Tetreault Durham, Connecticut For a woodworker who's had the parts for up to three disassembled barns stacked on his property at any one time, it's no surprise that John Tetreault would tackle a workbench of this size and scope. An avid collector, and user, of antique hand tools, Tetreault enjoys building with reclaimed lumber, wide boards, and oversized timbers. When not laying out the pages of Fine Woodworking as the magazine's associate art director,… More about this Video Workshop

  1. user-2542345 June 24th

    Beautiful bench; thank you!

