6. Finishing Touches: Bench Dogs and More

Aug 07, 2012

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, I'll show you step-by-step how to make a durable workbench designed to last a lifetime. The construction is straightforward, the trick is managing the massive amount of lumber. Tune in to watch the series for a collection of useful tips and techniques. Watch the preview episode for free or become a member for access to all 7 episodes. Produced by: David Heim; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Michael Dobsevage Purchase… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Gregj301 August 22nd

    Beautiful bench and great videos explaining the processes used. I love the way Matt simplifies the explanations. Very clear with no mumbo jumbo. I truly appreciate this series.
    Thank you.

  2. mikewxyz November 18th

    Thanks for doing the drawing Dave.

  3. DaveRichards November 17th

    @mikewxyz, I saw your comment just now. Since I made the model for the plans for Matt's bench, I thought I'd make a quick modification for you. You can see an image at https://flic.kr/p/P8EMzV The top is 6 feel long not including the end of the tail vise. The tail vise is from Garrett Hack's bench. I did not modify the base. If it is left as it is, the top of the right trestle would need some modification for the tail vise.

    --Dave Richards

  4. mikewxyz November 16th

    Hi Matt: I'm up for the challenge of building a bench. I've watched both the Monster bench and the Shaker bench videos. I would need to modify the dimension to fit into the shop (6' length) along with the design to add a tail vise (chair maker). Is one plan more suitable to modification than the other? Is there a structural preference of using bench bolts over pinned mortise and tenon? Since I just read about Becksvoort putting storage in his Lie-Nielsen bench (preferred if I had the space and money), it seems like either design could contain drawers.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

