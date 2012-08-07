Sign in or become a member to access this story
Intro: Matt’s Monster Workbench
August 7, 2012
-
1. Build a Sturdy Base
August 7, 2012
-
2. Tenon Techniques
August 7, 2012
-
3. Assemble the Base
August 7, 2012
-
4. Build a Beefy Benchtop
August 7, 2012
-
5. Install a Twin-Screw Vise
August 7, 2012
-
6. Finishing Touches: Bench Dogs and More
August 7, 2012
Beautiful bench and great videos explaining the processes used. I love the way Matt simplifies the explanations. Very clear with no mumbo jumbo. I truly appreciate this series.
Thank you.
Thanks for doing the drawing Dave.
@mikewxyz, I saw your comment just now. Since I made the model for the plans for Matt's bench, I thought I'd make a quick modification for you. You can see an image at https://flic.kr/p/P8EMzV The top is 6 feel long not including the end of the tail vise. The tail vise is from Garrett Hack's bench. I did not modify the base. If it is left as it is, the top of the right trestle would need some modification for the tail vise.
--Dave Richards
Hi Matt: I'm up for the challenge of building a bench. I've watched both the Monster bench and the Shaker bench videos. I would need to modify the dimension to fit into the shop (6' length) along with the design to add a tail vise (chair maker). Is one plan more suitable to modification than the other? Is there a structural preference of using bench bolts over pinned mortise and tenon? Since I just read about Becksvoort putting storage in his Lie-Nielsen bench (preferred if I had the space and money), it seems like either design could contain drawers.