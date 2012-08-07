 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
2. Start the Hayrake

Aug 07, 2012

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Hayrake Table

    August 7, 2012

    An overview of building this Arts and Crafts dining table with expert instruction from Michael Pekovich.

  • 1. Legs: Tearout Free Through-Mortises

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to build beefy legs in the first episode of this video workshop on building an Arts and Crafts dining table with Michael Pekovich.

  • 2. Start the Hayrake

    August 7, 2012

    Get tricks for angled stretcher joinery using hand and power tool techinques in part three of this video series on building an English Arts and Crafts dining table with Michael…

  • 3. Curved End Cap for the Hayrake

    August 7, 2012

    Learn the secret to the curved joinery in part three of this video series on building an English Arts and Crafts dining table with Michael Pekovich.

  • 4. Clamp-Free Glue Up

    August 7, 2012

    Lessons assembling the hayrake with drawbored pegs in episode four of our video series on building a hayrake table with Michael Pekovich.

  • 5. Base Glue Up

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to add a sturdy upper stretcher system and complete the base in this episode of our video workshop on building an Arts and Crafts table with Michael Pekovich.

  • 6. Flatten Wide Boards on a Small Jointer

    August 7, 2012

    Get tips on making a large tabletop in a small shop space in this episode of our video series on building an Arts and Crafts dining table with Michael Pekovich.

  • 7. Fuming and Tabletop Flattening

    August 7, 2012

    Complete the tabletop and finish this Arts and Crafts dining table project in the last episode of this video series with Michael Pekovich.

About This Video Workshop

Mike Pekovich is the Fine Woodworking magazine art director. A long-time woodworker, Mike caught the hand tool bug when he came to the magazine 10 years ago. His taste in furniture is typical of Fine Woodworking readers. Produced by: Gina Eide; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Tom Olivares Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. User avater mhickey September 28th

    I'm noticing lots of errors in the printed plans for this table. How about an addendum for your adoring fans?

