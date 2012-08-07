2. Start the Hayrake

Episode 4 - Saddle lid box: Cutting and assembling In this video Michael starts work on the second box, a carved and painted Saddle lid box.

Episode 5- Saddle lid box: Carving the sides and lid Michael begins carving the saddle lid box with his ripple pattern along the top. Then turns to his 5/30 gouge to texture the sides of the box. This isn't work…

Episode 6 - Saddle lid box: Finishing with milk paint The painting and finishing process of the saddle lid box is where it really starts to sing. Mixing milk paint, layering it, and finally rubbing out the finish bring the…