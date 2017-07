11. Conclusion

Paolini began woodworking in high school and found that he had an affinity for the Arts and Crafts style. In this video workshop, he'll show you step-by-step how to make a this comfortable Arts and Crafts recliner. For the most part, the construction is straightforward. But the most distinctive part of the chair--its bow arms--presents two big challenges: making a curved lamination, and cutting a mortise-and-tenon joint on the curved arms and side frame. He'll… More about this Video Workshop