1. Stickley-Style Legs Variation

Aug 07, 2012

Videos in the Series

  • How to Build a Bed, Introduction

    August 7, 2012

    Get an introduction to all of the episodes in this video workshop series and learn a great technique for designing furniture with scale models.

  • 1. Stickley-Style Legs Variation

    August 7, 2012

    In the first episode of the series How to Build a build, you'll learn a cost-effective way to create a Stickley-stlyle leg with quarter-sawn white oak on all for sides.

  • 2. Tenons with a Horizontal Router Jig

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to cut a large number of tenons quickly with a cool horizontal router box created by Ernie Conover.

  • 3 Master the Hollow Chisel Mortiser. It’s Easy.

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to use a hollow-chisel mortiser to quickly and accurately cut the teons for the headboard and footboard slats, in this episode of How to Build a Bed.

  • 4. Cut Tenons on the Tablesaw

    August 7, 2012

    Learn to cut accurate tenons on the tablesaw with a dado set in the final stages of the headboard and footboard construction.

  • 5. Simple Router Jig for Tenons

    August 7, 2012

    To cut the tenons on the long bed rails in this episode of How to Build a Bed, Matt demonstrates a simple t-square jig that requires only a router, jigsaw,…

  • 6. How to Install Bed Bolts

    August 7, 2012

    Learn how to install traditional bed bolts in this episode of How to Build a Bed, and watch a neat trick for hiding the bolt with a fake through tenon.

  • 7. Final Bed Assembly

    August 7, 2012

    See the bed come together in the final episode of How to Build a Bed, and learn some helpful glue-up and assembly tips.

  • How To Make a Bed in One Minute

    August 7, 2012

    How to make a bed, literally. Watch this silent movie of Matt Berger assemblying his "Morris" Bed, featured in the Video Workshop series How to Build a Bed.

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Matt goes step-by-step through the construction of a Mission-style bed, dubbed the "Morris Bed," because its design is based on the classic Morris Chair, a quinticential Arts and Crafts piece originally designed by William Morris in the early 20th century and produced by the well-known Stickley family of furniture makers. This project features dozens of mortise and tenon joints, and Matt demonstrates three different machine techniques to accomplish that joinery. He… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Laboo October 21st

    Great video! What would you suggest as the thinnest veneer thickness on the two sides of the post?

FW360: Tremont Nail Factory - Mansfield, Mass.

Take a look around (literally) the last factory producing cut nails in the United States.

Featured Projects & Plans

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

