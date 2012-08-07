Sign in or become a member to access this story
1. Stickley-Style Legs Variation
Videos in the Series
How to Build a Bed, Introduction
August 7, 2012
2. Tenons with a Horizontal Router Jig
3 Master the Hollow Chisel Mortiser. It’s Easy.
4. Cut Tenons on the Tablesaw
5. Simple Router Jig for Tenons
6. How to Install Bed Bolts
7. Final Bed Assembly
How To Make a Bed in One Minute
Great video! What would you suggest as the thinnest veneer thickness on the two sides of the post?