Introduction: Arts and Crafts Coffee Table

Round bistro table puts a spin on brick-laid curved aprons You don’t have to use bent lamination when making a curved table apron. Instead, you can rely on a technique that’s been used for centuries: Make a brick-laid, circular core and veneer it.

Shaker Sewing Stand Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Thick Tabletops from Thin Stock Create lightweight panels with a heavyweight look