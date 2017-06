Episode 4: Shelf and Through-Tenons

In this video workshop, Gregory Paolini shows you step-by-step, how to build a beautiful coffee table in the Arts & Crafts style. With its straight-forward mortise-and-tenon construction, and beautiful breadboard ends, the Arts & Crafts Coffee Table is an approachable project for any woodworker with intermediate skills. Produced by: Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Gary Junken Purchase this video workshop on DVD. Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop