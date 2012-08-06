Sign in or become a member to access this story
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction: Arts and Crafts Coffee Table
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 1: Laminated Leg Construction
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 2: Aprons, Stretchers, and Side Slats
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 3: Mortise-and-Tenon Joinery
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 4: Shelf and Through-Tenons
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 5: Breadboard Ends
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 6: Surface Prep
August 6, 2012
-
Episode 7: Assembly and Finish
August 6, 2012
I'd like to get a closer look at that table saw sled.