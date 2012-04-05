The Porter-Cable has one usable tool rest that’s ground flat; the other has a drill trough cast into the platform, making it useless for narrow chisels. That’s too bad because the rests are the easiest of the group to adjust via thumbscrews. The only inhibiting factor in the angle adjustments is the detents in the mechanism that limit the settings; I had to override them with a washer spacer. Once set, the platforms held their settings. The grinder ran with very little vibration, after adjusting the flanges to correct wheel wobble. The Porter-Cable comes with a diamond wheel dresser and a handy work light. At $120, you’ll have some money left over to replace one of the tool rests with an excellent aftermarket version.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×