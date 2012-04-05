 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Porter-Cable - Porter-Cable- PCB575BG Bench Grinder

This bench grinder from Porter-Cable comes with a diamond wheel dresser and a work light.

By Chris Gochnour Apr 05, 2012
Article Image

The Porter-Cable has one usable tool rest that’s ground flat; the other has a drill trough cast into the platform, making it useless for narrow chisels. That’s too bad because the rests are the easiest of the group to adjust via thumbscrews. The only inhibiting factor in the angle adjustments is the detents in the mechanism that limit the settings; I had to override them with a washer spacer. Once set, the platforms held their settings. The grinder ran with very little vibration, after adjusting the flanges to correct wheel wobble. The Porter-Cable comes with a diamond wheel dresser and a handy work light. At $120, you’ll have some money left over to replace one of the tool rests with an excellent aftermarket version.

Editor Test Results:

Runout0.005 in. (after flange adjustment)

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerPorter-Cable
Manufacturer's Web Sitewww.deltaportercable.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number888-848-5175
Wheels1 in. wide; 120 grit, 36 grit.
SpeedVariable from 2,000 - 3,400 rpm
HorsepowerN/A
AmpsN/A
WattsN/A
VoltsN/A
Tool Rest2-1/3 in. by 1-3/4 in.
Article Comments

  1. user-6176875 February 20th

    World you also recommend Porter Cable 6" bench grinder?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

