How to Build Your Own Front Door
Easier than you think to make and install, a custom door stands out
You’re a woodworker. So do you really want a front door that looks like it came from a home store? Especially when there’s nothing too difficult about making your own, custom door? Of course you don’t. And you can build a much better door than you can buy for the same money. There are a few tips for dealing with oversize parts, breaking assembly into manageable steps, fitting the door, and installing the hardware. Once you master those, you’re on the way to making your front entryway into a showpiece.
From Fine Woodworking #226
