 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Make a Stronger Shiplapped Back

By Michael Pekovich #222–Nov/Dec 2011 Issue
Article Image
Q: I’m making a bookcase and I like the look of a shiplapped back, but I’m worried that it won’t resist racking very well. Is there any way to improve its resistance? Edward Nash, Casper, WY A: Traditionally, shiplapped backs are screwed or nailed at a single point at the top and bottom of each board. Although it provides plenty of room for wood movement, this type of back doesn’t provide a lot of racking resistance. One solution is to rabbet the back of the case sides and screw the end boards to the case along the side rabbets as well as at two points along the top and bottom. This will lock the end boards to the case and help to prevent racking. The remaining boards are attached in the traditional way. Place the screws so that each board locks down the one next to it. click to enlarge Screws anchor shiplapped backs. click to enlarge One screw battens down two boards. To allow for seasonal movement, the boards in the middle of the back get just one screw. Locate it so that the lap on one board locks in the lap on the one next to it.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Tod_Jervey July 20th

    Rats. I just paid for full access to this article only to find that the article is not complete. Graphics links generate 404 error.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Axes and Adzes for Bowl Carving

Bowl carving is becoming very popular with green woodworkers, but it's hard to know where to start when looking for axes and adzes. Dave Fisher shows you exactly what he looks for in his go to tools for making chips fly.

Featured Projects & Plans

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

  • Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

  • Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

    In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

  • Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

    Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge."

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Construction

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial