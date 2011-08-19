Free Plan: Router Jig Cuts Many Different Mortises
This simple, self-contained mortising jig used with a template guide in a router to cut mortises of nearly any size.
Download the FREE PLAN.
I agree with the others on this one. No dimensions?
Ok, it's not like building a fully equipped battle ship, but from the drawings you really can't tell if it's small enough to fit in a bread box or if it is so big you need a real battle ship.
I built the versatile mortising jig.. Only problem is the setup..
Has to be done by eye. Also , if you change routers, it may or not
Work. From my standpoint mortises are a lot of work. If one side
Is hidden from sight you can use pocket holes which is a lot
Easier and set up is simple and Results are great.
I can only guess the people who commented positivly on this free "plan" must have the members only plan. I love your magazine but this is the poorest excuse for a plan I have ever wasted download seconds to obtain. The PDF file is basiclly a copy of the picture already on the web page. No dimensions of any kind. If this is the quality of your online content I will stick to the magazine. It is still one of the best.
Rob
Worth every penny? Come on gang, you can do much better than this and I've seen them too. Remember your "Free" stuff is a window into the quality of what you want members to pay for, make it at least tasty.
My guess is there is a reason the free "plan" barely qualifies as actual plan. Notice the other "Versatile Mortising Jig" plan offered on page...but requires paid membership to view/access! :(
Found the PDF where? I clicked on the "download free plan" link and got a 2-page PDF with text and drawings, but no dimensions. I tried it with IE and with Firefox, same result.
Sorry: Found the PDF file with dimensions
Looking at the drawing, I totally agree with Hal. Dimensions would be really helpful and cut down on a lot of time.
It would have been nice to show the sizes of the MDF panels and the measurements and locations of the slots and rectangular cutouts. Otherwise, its going to take a lot of trial and error and wasted material to figure those out. In my opinion, the plan absolutely needs that information to be of any use.