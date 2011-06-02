The Power of the Simple Scratch Stock

A simple tool made up of a wooden holder and a flat metal blade, the scratch stock has been used for centuries to create custom molding profiles and other decorative details. It still comes in handy for those occasions when a router bit doesn’t fill the bill. David Moore makes scratch stocks in batches, shaping the cutters with files. Even when using router bits to do the heavy work, he often refines the profiles using custom scratch stocks. These remarkable hand tools can do any job from simple beads, to inlay, to complex molding profiles. From Fine Woodworking #220 Learn how to make a scratch stock here
Purists to the nth degree !!!!!!! Bet he won't drink wine if it wasn't foot stomped. Why take 100 hours to build something with brute force when tools today can replicate virtually anything tools that were used 100 plus years ago in perhaps less than a third of the time. Use of hand tools is no more a Fine Wood Working art than using power tools to build an identical item is crude and crass craft show work. What is important, at least to me is the quality of the workmanship. So he spends 3-5 hours making his scratch stock blades and another 3-5 hours scratching out a table leg. Any and all methods of woodworking are interesting to read about, but when your purist attitude jumps out at me, I take it as a superiority complex that is out of control. As a result, I let subscriptions expire or I cancel them.
