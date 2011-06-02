The Power of the Simple Scratch Stock

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

A simple tool made up of a wooden holder and a flat metal blade, the scratch stock has been used for centuries to create custom molding profiles and other decorative details. It still comes in handy for those occasions when a router bit doesn’t fill the bill. David Moore makes scratch stocks in batches, shaping the cutters with files. Even when using router bits to do the heavy work, he often refines the profiles using custom scratch stocks. These remarkable hand tools can do any job from simple beads, to inlay, to complex molding profiles. From Fine Woodworking #220 Learn how to make a scratch stock here