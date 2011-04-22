How to Resaw on the Bandsaw Video

Gina Eide and Lisa Morgan

Resawing on the bandsaw is a great way to step up your woodworking game. The technique allows you to go way beyond standard lumber dimensions and gives you the opportunity to cut book-matched panels, saw your own veneers, and even create extra-thin stock for dividers and delicate boxes.

But to properly resaw lumber, you’ve got to have your bandsaw set-up really honed in. In this video, furniture maker Michael Fortune takes you step-by-step, through all the techniques and set-ups required to resaw stock accurately and effortlessly. You’ll learn a whole host of techniques including:

How to set bandsaw blade tracking

How to properly align your bandsaw fence

What type of blade to use for resawing and how to tension it properly

Proper settings for both upper and lower guides

How to hotrod your bandsaw’s dust collection system

How to mark your stock and keep track of slice order

Handling outfeed support

For even more information on how to set-up your bandsaw for years of trouble-free service, be sure to catch Michael Fortune’s complete video coverage on How to Set-Up a Bandsaw.

And get more from others FineWoodworking.com authors:

