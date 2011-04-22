 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

How to Resaw on the Bandsaw Video

Furniture maker Michael Fortune demonstrates how to properly resaw lumber on the bandsaw

By Michael Fortune #219–May/June 2011 Issue

Gina Eide and Lisa Morgan

Resawing on the bandsaw is a great way to step up your woodworking game. The technique allows you to go way beyond standard lumber dimensions and gives you the opportunity to cut book-matched panels, saw your own veneers, and even create extra-thin stock for dividers and delicate boxes.

But to properly resaw lumber, you’ve got to have your bandsaw set-up really honed in. In this video, furniture maker Michael Fortune takes you step-by-step, through all the techniques and set-ups required to resaw stock accurately and effortlessly. You’ll learn a whole host of techniques including:

  • How to set bandsaw blade tracking
  • How to properly align your bandsaw fence
  • What type of blade to use for resawing and how to tension it properly
  • Proper settings for both upper and lower guides
  • How to hotrod your bandsaw’s dust collection system
  • How to mark your stock and keep track of slice order
  • Handling outfeed support

For even more information on how to set-up your bandsaw for years of trouble-free service, be sure to catch Michael Fortune’s complete video coverage on How to Set-Up a Bandsaw.

And get more from others FineWoodworking.com authors:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. oletool October 8th

    It may be good if it would download. I have been 5 minutes to watch 30 secs of video.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Matchfit dado stop by Microjig

Tablesaw jig makes accurate dadoes with minimal setup

Featured Projects & Plans

Floating-Top Table

Creative joinery adds spark to this versatile piece

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Add Bushings to Your Router Kit

    These inexpensive accessories increase control and make the router even more versatile

  • Dovetail Jigs Tool Test Review

    Models tested include the Leigh D4R Pro, Leigh Super 18, Porter-Cable 4212, Fast -Joint Precision Joinery System, Leigh RTJ400, MLCS Master Joinery Set, and Rockler Complete

  • Spring clamp helps with bandsaw blade changes

    I really like my 75-year-old bandsaw, but changing the blade is another matter. I used to hang it on the top wheel only to have it fall off every time…

  • Get started with your plunge router

    Given the choice between a fixed-base router and a plunge model, Jeff Miller will take the plunge router every time. Because it can plunge in and out of the work,…

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Machinery

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial