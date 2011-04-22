How to Resaw on the Bandsaw Video
Furniture maker Michael Fortune demonstrates how to properly resaw lumber on the bandsaw
Resawing on the bandsaw is a great way to step up your woodworking game. The technique allows you to go way beyond standard lumber dimensions and gives you the opportunity to cut book-matched panels, saw your own veneers, and even create extra-thin stock for dividers and delicate boxes.
But to properly resaw lumber, you’ve got to have your bandsaw set-up really honed in. In this video, furniture maker Michael Fortune takes you step-by-step, through all the techniques and set-ups required to resaw stock accurately and effortlessly. You’ll learn a whole host of techniques including:
- How to set bandsaw blade tracking
- How to properly align your bandsaw fence
- What type of blade to use for resawing and how to tension it properly
- Proper settings for both upper and lower guides
- How to hotrod your bandsaw’s dust collection system
- How to mark your stock and keep track of slice order
- Handling outfeed support
For even more information on how to set-up your bandsaw for years of trouble-free service, be sure to catch Michael Fortune’s complete video coverage on How to Set-Up a Bandsaw.
It may be good if it would download. I have been 5 minutes to watch 30 secs of video.