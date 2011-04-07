 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
How-To

Building Garry Bennett's Trestle Table: Inlay and Wrap-Up

Learn how Garry Bennett's signature trestle table comes together in this video blog series

By Asa Christiana Apr 07, 2011

Asa Christiana

Garry Knox BennettOther than his own show openings at galleries and museums, it is increasingly rare to find Garry Bennett (left) outside his beloved Oakland, CA, let alone teaching a class. That’s why it was a real treat to spend a week with him in 2008 at the Marc Adams School of Woodworking, as he built one of his signature trestle tables, to be auctioned off for charity. Adams hand-picked Bennett’s “students” from a list of regular customers, and invited FWW to be a part of the event. We were able to shoot some raw video during the big event to give you an idea of what that raucous week was like.

If you are unfamiliar with this lion of the craft, don’t miss our past videos featuring Bennett. The person I met at the Marc Adams School was both a mountain of a man and a down to earth guy. His regular stream of profanity put the rest of us at ease (what’s that say about us?), and his footloose style of woodworking was a joy to watch. I came away inspred and ready to re-invent furnituremaking to my own liking, just the way he has.

Read the full article on Garry Knox Bennet’s Un-Trestle Table.

 

 

BUILDING BENNETT’S TRESTLE TABLE

1

In chapter one, Bennett tackles the legs of his signature table.
PLAY 1
 

2

In chapter two, watch the tresetle table’s base come together.
PLAY 2

3

In chapter three, the class tackles the trestle table’s top.
PLAY 3

4

NOW PLAYING
In the fourth and final chapter, Bennett and Co. take on some beautiful inlay and wrap up the table project.

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-6769524 February 19th

    That was perfect for a little pick me up. Lol. Awesome in every way. The Table, The purpose and Everybody working together to achieve a goal. It just don't get better than this. Chris

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

260-collage3

FWW Issue #260 is here!

A classic Arts and Crafts bed and a sleek, modern coffee table take center stage in this issue, which is chockful of great furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Construction

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial