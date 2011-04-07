Building Garry Bennett's Trestle Table: Inlay and Wrap-Up

Asa Christiana

Other than his own show openings at galleries and museums, it is increasingly rare to find Garry Bennett (left) outside his beloved Oakland, CA, let alone teaching a class. That’s why it was a real treat to spend a week with him in 2008 at the Marc Adams School of Woodworking, as he built one of his signature trestle tables, to be auctioned off for charity. Adams hand-picked Bennett’s “students” from a list of regular customers, and invited FWW to be a part of the event. We were able to shoot some raw video during the big event to give you an idea of what that raucous week was like.

If you are unfamiliar with this lion of the craft, don’t miss our past videos featuring Bennett. The person I met at the Marc Adams School was both a mountain of a man and a down to earth guy. His regular stream of profanity put the rest of us at ease (what’s that say about us?), and his footloose style of woodworking was a joy to watch. I came away inspred and ready to re-invent furnituremaking to my own liking, just the way he has.

Read the full article on Garry Knox Bennet’s Un-Trestle Table.

BUILDING BENNETT’S TRESTLE TABLE

1 In chapter one, Bennett tackles the legs of his signature table.

2 In chapter two, watch the tresetle table’s base come together.

3 In chapter three, the class tackles the trestle table’s top.

In the fourth and final chapter, Bennett and Co. take on some beautiful inlay and wrap up the table project.



