Early American Blanket Chest with Project Plans

Router technique makes carving a cinch

By Tommy MacDonald #217–Jan/Feb 2011 Issue
With its carved panels, stopped chamfers, and other fine details, this frame-and-panel blanket chest might look complicated. But the project, featured in the first season of the new PBS woodworking show, Rough Cut—Woodworking With Tommy Mac, is within reach even if you haven’t apprenticed with a master carver. MacDonald uses a router to do the heavy lifting, with hand tools batting cleanup. From Fine Woodworking #217

  1. user-6099236 March 14th

    Thanks for the inspiration. Just finished my version of your design. My first carving and will definitely not be my last. I used a Dremel with tile cutting guide instead of a router. I think it gave me better visibility.

STL 132: Kickback, and why you should trust your gut before you cut

Advice for putting together a hand-tool kit, and some solid advice on picking hammers and mallets for woodworking. Plus, a question about contrast and smooth moves and favorite furniture.

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

    Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

    Out of Nakashima’s Shadow

    A chest designed with deference and difference

    Arts and Crafts Sideboard

    Traditional joinery and modern fasteners team up to simplify construction

    Asian-Flavored Apprenticeship

    Aaron Levine's quilted Western maple and lacewood tansu chest offers lessons in veneering, NK-style drawers which are screwed together, and adding wheels, which are traditional on certain tansu. He picked…

