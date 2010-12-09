Early American Blanket Chest with Project Plans

Sign in or become a member to access this story

With its carved panels, stopped chamfers, and other fine details, this frame-and-panel blanket chest might look complicated. But the project, featured in the first season of the new PBS woodworking show, Rough Cut—Woodworking With Tommy Mac, is within reach even if you haven’t apprenticed with a master carver. MacDonald uses a router to do the heavy lifting, with hand tools batting cleanup. From Fine Woodworking #217