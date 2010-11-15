 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Design. Click. Build

Shaker Lap Desk in SketchUp

By Gina Eide Nov 15, 2010
Article Image

The new Christian Becksvoort lap desk project was only online for a matter of days when a SketchUp-o-phile emailed me with a new digital version of the plan customized to fit his own laptop.

The new Christian Becksvoort lap desk project was only online for a matter of days, when David Heim emailed me with a revamped SketchUp version of the desk.

David edited Tim Killen’s brand new SketchUp book and has been an avid fan of the software ever since he edited Killen’s first article for FW on the topic.

David updated the design to fit his 15-in. MacBook Pro. While he was at it, he tweaked the drawer and the partition layout.

“It may appear fussier than Becksvoort’s original, but it gives me space for documents, the power cord, pens and pencils, a mouse, even my iPod and earbuds. It doesn’t show in the sketch, but I think I’d use rare earth magnets, buried in the wood and covered with thin plugs, to hold the top closed. I wasn’t trying to out-Becksvoort Becksvoort, just trying to have some fun.”

With David’s permission, I’m sharing the SketchUp plan with all of you.

Download a copy of the SketchUp plan here.

Online members can learn more about the project in this series of three online articles on the topic. They can also download a copy of Becksvoort’s original plan.

Project feedback
And… while I’m on the subject, what do you folks think of the project in general? Would you ever (or have you ever) build a lap desk?

There was some editorial back and forth about how interested people would be in this. I, for one, thought the inkwell was pretty cool. It also seems like a unique holiday gift idea.

But… on the other hand, lap desks/writing desks are a little passé… Are they making a come back, especially since they can do double duty hiding away electronic gadgets?

What do you think?

The new Christian Becksvoort lap desk project was only online for a matter of days when a SketchUp-o-phile emailed me with a new digital version of the plan customized to fit his own laptop.

Download a SketchUp version of a Shaker lap desk, customized to fit a 15-in MacBook Pro.

Online members can learn more about the lap desk project project in this series of three online articles. They can also download a copy of Becksvoort’s original plan.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. SwampKng February 15th

    I have 10 grandkids and this will be a great Christmas woodworking project appropriate for all ages. Crayons and coloring for the younger ones, colored pencils and art for the middle schoolers, and computer storage and worksurface for the oldest. Thanks for posting this great project.

  2. epirnik December 6th

    Mr_Sully: The link is now operational. Sorry about that!
    Best,
    -Ed

  3. Mr_Sully December 3rd

    Hello I'm trying to download the plans and the link seems to be broken?

  4. johncbrownmd November 29th

    I just completed a couple of kids lap desks from an online woodworking plan - scaled down to kid size for my niece and nephew and loaded with stuff from the Office Depot and some books recommended by Mom. They were to be all pine for weight considerations but I built the sides out of hard maple for durability and ease of joinery. Finished with Waterlux, steel wool/oil for a nice satin sheen. Can't really tell the two species of wood as all the top parts are pine. Plugged the screw holes with walnut plugs for contrast.

    You can find the plans by googling children's lap desk.

    Nice gift in this day and age of the computer screen.

  5. DaveRichards November 17th

    Volker, you need to have Google SketchUp installed to be able to open the model. You can get it at http://sketchup.google.com/intl/en/product/gsu.html

    Dave

  6. Handschuhschreiner November 17th

    Hi David, thanks for sharing the plan, it definitely is a good idea. After downloading it however I could´t open it. As a near computer illiterate it didn´t really surprise me. My system keeps asking me with which program it should be opened. Could you please help me? Thank you! Volker.

  7. Handschuhschreiner November 17th

    Hi David, thanks for sharing the plan, it definitely is a good idea. After downloading it however I could´t open it. As a near computer illiterate it didn´t really surprise me. My system keeps asking me with which program it should be opened. Could you please help me? Thank you! Volker.

  8. Handschuhschreiner November 17th

    Hi David, thanks for sharing the plan, it definitely is a good idea. After downloading it however I could´t open it. As a near computer illiterate it didn´t really surprise me. My system keeps asking me with which program it should be opened. Could you please help me? Thank you! Volker.

  9. Handschuhschreiner November 17th

    Hi David, thanks for sharing the plan, it definitely is a good idea. After downloading it however I could´t open it. As a near computer illiterate it didn´t really surprise me. My system keeps asking me with which program it should be opened. Could you please help me? Thank you! Volker.

  10. DaveRichards November 16th

    You can download the file by clicking on the link in the middle of this text.

    "With David’s permission, I’m sharing the SketchUp plan with all of you.

    Download a copy of the SketchUp plan here.

    Online members can learn more about the project in this series of three online articles on the topic. They can also download a copy of Becksvoort’s original plan."

  11. shojiguy November 16th

    I'm pretty new to sketchup but have it installed. Sure would like to download the sketchup file for this and bring it up here on sketchup. Is it available on FWW and I missed it or how do I get it? My email address is below if that helps.

    Thanks,
    John
    shojimore@comcast.net
    www.shojimore.com

  12. idafleetdoc November 16th

    Out here in Idaho I am having trouble finding quarter sawn white pine. Any suggestions?

    Tim

  13. User avater saschafer November 16th


    @OldMan,

    Unless you're still using floppy disks or mag tapes, computers these days are pretty much immune to magnetic fields, even strong ones from rare earth magnets. I'd keep magnets away from any cooling fans (the magnet might be strong enough to cause the fan motor to stop turning temporarily), and keep them away from old-school CRT monitors, which will definitely go wacko if you bring a high-powered magnet near the screen or the yoke, possibly permanently. Hard drives use magnetic fields, but they're so well shielded that you'd have to really try hard to affect one (after all, they have rare earth magnets inside the case...).

    -Steve

  14. OldMan November 16th

    Aaaah! I wouldn't use rare earth magnets right next to your laptop. It might scramble your eggs (so to speak).

  15. User avater GEide November 15th

    Update: Just reuploaded the .skp plan. Dave Richards worked his magic on David Heim's original file, making a couple tweaks.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Design. Click. Build

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

tapping-out-wp2

Tapping Out a Japanese Plane Blade with Andrew Hunter

Through repeated sharpening of the bevel, the front flat on the back of a Japanese plane blade will begin to disappear. The solution is to tap the layer of soft steel above the cutting edge to press the hard steel downward slightly.

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial