Shaker Lap Desk in SketchUp

The new Christian Becksvoort lap desk project was only online for a matter of days when a SketchUp-o-phile emailed me with a new digital version of the plan customized to fit his own laptop.

The new Christian Becksvoort lap desk project was only online for a matter of days, when David Heim emailed me with a revamped SketchUp version of the desk.

David edited Tim Killen’s brand new SketchUp book and has been an avid fan of the software ever since he edited Killen’s first article for FW on the topic.

David updated the design to fit his 15-in. MacBook Pro. While he was at it, he tweaked the drawer and the partition layout.

“It may appear fussier than Becksvoort’s original, but it gives me space for documents, the power cord, pens and pencils, a mouse, even my iPod and earbuds. It doesn’t show in the sketch, but I think I’d use rare earth magnets, buried in the wood and covered with thin plugs, to hold the top closed. I wasn’t trying to out-Becksvoort Becksvoort, just trying to have some fun.”

With David’s permission, I’m sharing the SketchUp plan with all of you.

Download a copy of the SketchUp plan here.

Online members can learn more about the project in this series of three online articles on the topic. They can also download a copy of Becksvoort’s original plan.

Project feedback

And… while I’m on the subject, what do you folks think of the project in general? Would you ever (or have you ever) build a lap desk?

There was some editorial back and forth about how interested people would be in this. I, for one, thought the inkwell was pretty cool. It also seems like a unique holiday gift idea.

But… on the other hand, lap desks/writing desks are a little passé… Are they making a come back, especially since they can do double duty hiding away electronic gadgets?

What do you think?

Launch Gallery