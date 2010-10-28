Video Tour: Garage Shop Makeover

Ed Pirnik

Fine Woodworking art director Michael Pekovich’s total garage shop makeover proved so popular when we debuted it in the blogs this past September, we had to return for a second look. Join Mike as he takes you through the shop’s principal elements in this video workshop tour.

Plus, be sure to catch the companion article for all the structural details. Mike takes you through every step of the process including:

• Installing new doors

• Adding a wood floor

• Finishing the ceiling

• Insulating the walls

