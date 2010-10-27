Build a Shaker Lap Desk – Part I

Designed to function as a miniature traveling office, the classic Shaker lap desk was indeed the laptop of its time. With room for paper, envelopes, pens, and a small inkwell drawer, similar designs—like the model used by Thomas Jefferson to write the Declaration of Independence—continue to draw attention for their precise joinery on a miniature scale, and harken back to an earlier era when pen and ink were king. This traditional lap desk can still be used for writing while sitting in an easy chair. Better yet, with the center divider removed, it can be used to store your laptop computer, cords, and even thumb and flash drives in the tiny inkwell drawer. For those in search of a weekend project to hone their joinery skills, this project offers a carcase of exposed dovetails, breadboard ends designed for the long haul, and plenty of small-scale details that come together to form a piece that’s sure to spark many a conversation. Built of pine like the original, the desk requires about 7 to 8 bd. ft. of lumber milled to 3/8-in. thickness. The tiny inkwell drawer, perhaps the most enjoyable aspect of this project, is constructed from 1/4-in. stock, and the top features…
As Martino23 mentioned the links are bad. I have noticed this on several of the projects. It makes it frustrating to use the website.
I read every comment that comes in, or I try. After the website relaunch there are some links that didn't port over correctly. I don't know about them until someone tells me. I'll put this on the list.
As of 1/1/17, the Part II and Part III links are bad, as well as the hand drawn project plan.
If anyone reads the comments, please fix the links.
