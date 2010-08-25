Free Plan: Sturdy Sawhorses

Anyone with a circular saw and power drill can build these versatile sawhorses. Download a free plan to make them or read more about the design in an article from FWW #202.

How to build the sawhorses

The bases are simple to build using glue and screws. The tops and stretchers are 3⁄4-in.-thick plywood. The legs are made of 2x4s. But you can use solid furniture-grade lumber and mortise-and-tenon joinery if you wish.

Finn also added a simple l-shaped clamp rack to the side of each base. It’s made from 3⁄8-in. Baltic-birch plywood with 3⁄8-in.-wide slots for the clamps. The sides of the rack are angled 5° to fit between the legs of the base (see drawing in PDF download).

Finn begins construction by squaring up the 2×4 legs with light passes on the jointer and planer, just to take the framing lumber look from them. Next, use a miter saw to cut a 5° bevel on the tops and bottoms of the legs. The short stretchers also have the 5° angle cut on each end.

Start assembly by gluing and screwing the short stretchers flush to the outside of the leg. Then attach the long stretchers flush with the face of the side stretchers. Once the bases are assembled, screw on the tops, which add weight and stability. Finally, slide the clamp rack into position and secure it with screws.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE PLAN

