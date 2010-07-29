Howard Werner: Artist with a Chainsaw
When he attended the School for American Craftsmen at Rochester Institute of Technology, Howard Werner got a thorough education in all phases of traditional woodworking and furniture making. But then one of his teachers introduced him to the chainsaw as a tool for sculpting huge blocks of wood, and all the other tools and techniques he’d learned began to fade into the background.
Werner has been making furniture and sculpture with a chainsaw ever since, carving his pieces from massive hunks of log. In Werner’s hands the chainsaw can flatten a broad tabletop, hew out a silky recess for a seat, carve a massive mortise and tenon, or carve a fluid, cone-shaped vessel that stands taller than he does–and then scoop out its interior.
This slideshow presents a wide array of Werner’s work with the chainsaw as he discusses his unorthodox approach to working wood.
how do you keep the wood from splitting, especially on the very large chair at the end of the slides?
also, how do you finish them?
