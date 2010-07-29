 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Masters of the Craft

Howard Werner: Artist with a Chainsaw

By Jon Binzen Jul 29, 2010
Article Image

When he attended the School for American Craftsmen at Rochester Institute of Technology, Howard Werner got a thorough education in all phases of traditional woodworking and furniture making. But then one of his teachers introduced him to the chainsaw as a tool for sculpting huge blocks of wood, and all the other tools and techniques he’d learned began to fade into the background.

Werner has been making furniture and sculpture with a chainsaw ever since, carving his pieces from massive hunks of log. In Werner’s hands the chainsaw can flatten a broad tabletop, hew out a silky recess for a seat, carve a massive mortise and tenon, or carve a fluid, cone-shaped vessel that stands taller than he does–and then scoop out its interior.

This slideshow presents a wide array of Werner’s work with the chainsaw as he discusses his unorthodox approach to working wood.

 

Article Comments

  1. mkdrill February 17th

    Thanks for the great stuffs!

    Admin: http://chainsaw.biz/

  2. SeanMWalker November 14th

    Amazing piece!

  3. jvdale March 10th

    you are living what seems to be a dream life, congrats.

    how do you keep the wood from splitting, especially on the very large chair at the end of the slides?
    also, how do you finish them?

    Wonderful work.

  4. jonnybone October 12th

    can anyone recommend a decent electric chainsaw (besides the Makita) for under 100 dollars? Worx? Homelite?

  5. mon_y September 15th

    Great stuff! Are any of them for sale. and what are the prices of your creations?

  6. B_A_M August 13th

    Absolutely amazing Howard you are a true artist WOW beautiful work

  7. jdonnie59 July 30th

    All I can say is WOW, that stuff is GREAT

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

