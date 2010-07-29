Howard Werner: Artist with a Chainsaw

When he attended the School for American Craftsmen at Rochester Institute of Technology, Howard Werner got a thorough education in all phases of traditional woodworking and furniture making. But then one of his teachers introduced him to the chainsaw as a tool for sculpting huge blocks of wood, and all the other tools and techniques he’d learned began to fade into the background.

Werner has been making furniture and sculpture with a chainsaw ever since, carving his pieces from massive hunks of log. In Werner’s hands the chainsaw can flatten a broad tabletop, hew out a silky recess for a seat, carve a massive mortise and tenon, or carve a fluid, cone-shaped vessel that stands taller than he does–and then scoop out its interior.

This slideshow presents a wide array of Werner’s work with the chainsaw as he discusses his unorthodox approach to working wood.

