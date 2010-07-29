 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Heat-Treating Makes Wood Dark All the Way Through

By Charles Peterson #214–Sept/Oct 2010 Issue
It’s quite likely you’ve never heard of thermally modified wood, but the process makes common wood species take on a whole new look and the color change goes all the way through. It’s available in 4/4 to 8/4 thickness. Thicker blanks for turners are also available. The heat-treating process warms the wood from 185°C to 212°C (depending on the species), which changes the color and improves its decay resistance.

After treatment, hickory and ash have color closer to exotics like ipé and wenge. Maple takes on a walnut hue. Oak takes on a fumed look, while birch, alder, and aspen take on a reddish color closer to cherry. Although heat-treating makes the wood decay-resistant (equal to red cedar), it does little to protect it from the sun, so you’ll want to treat outdoor projects with a UV-resistant finish or the material will gray.

Thermal modification adds about a dollar a board foot to the lumber’s normal cost, excluding shipping. Contact seasonwood.com for further details.

Fume-free oak. This box looks like it’s made from fumed or stained oak. Actually, the oak has been heat-treated, a process that darkens the wood throughout its thickness and makes it resistant to decay.

  1. andre beauchamp October 18th

    great article, for more information or to get samples and products see: https://www.thermallymodifiedwood.org/

Up Next

Featured Story

Tool Rant: Is that really a clamp?

"In the past year, I have become increasingly frustrated using the clamps that I have in my school. They are mostly F clamps made by a well known manufacturer that we have used hard for 15 years. But now I find tightening and loosening them to be a chore."

