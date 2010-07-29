Heat-Treating Makes Wood Dark All the Way Through

It’s quite likely you’ve never heard of thermally modified wood, but the process makes common wood species take on a whole new look and the color change goes all the way through. It’s available in 4/4 to 8/4 thickness. Thicker blanks for turners are also available. The heat-treating process warms the wood from 185°C to 212°C (depending on the species), which changes the color and improves its decay resistance.

After treatment, hickory and ash have color closer to exotics like ipé and wenge. Maple takes on a walnut hue. Oak takes on a fumed look, while birch, alder, and aspen take on a reddish color closer to cherry. Although heat-treating makes the wood decay-resistant (equal to red cedar), it does little to protect it from the sun, so you’ll want to treat outdoor projects with a UV-resistant finish or the material will gray.

Thermal modification adds about a dollar a board foot to the lumber’s normal cost, excluding shipping. Contact seasonwood.com for further details.

click to enlarge Fume-free oak. This box looks like it’s made from fumed or stained oak. Actually, the oak has been heat-treated, a process that darkens the wood throughout its thickness and makes it resistant to decay.

