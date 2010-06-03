 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Better Way to Attach Tabletops

Dovetail cleat is strong and stylish

By Andrew Hunter #213–July/Aug 2010 Issue
Andrew Hunter explains why he uses the sliding dovetail joint to secure tabletops to their bases. This construction method keeps a solid-board top flat and allows for seasonal expansion and contraction. It also looks great. A taper along the length of the joint makes it tight and solid. And because glue is not used, the table can be broken down if need be. The author gives directions for using two types of sliding dovetails — shouldered and unshouldered. Either can be incorporated into the design of the piece. From Fine Woodworking #213

Article Comments

  1. Jazzgtrist July 29th

    Simply elegant. I like this a lot and will definitely start doing this. Thanks so much! George

