Better Way to Attach Tabletops

Andrew Hunter explains why he uses the sliding dovetail joint to secure tabletops to their bases. This construction method keeps a solid-board top flat and allows for seasonal expansion and contraction. It also looks great. A taper along the length of the joint makes it tight and solid. And because glue is not used, the table can be broken down if need be. The author gives directions for using two types of sliding dovetails — shouldered and unshouldered. Either can be incorporated into the design of the piece. From Fine Woodworking #213
Simply elegant. I like this a lot and will definitely start doing this. Thanks so much! George