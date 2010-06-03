Better Way to Attach Tabletops

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Andrew Hunter explains why he uses the sliding dovetail joint to secure tabletops to their bases. This construction method keeps a solid-board top flat and allows for seasonal expansion and contraction. It also looks great. A taper along the length of the joint makes it tight and solid. And because glue is not used, the table can be broken down if need be. The author gives directions for using two types of sliding dovetails — shouldered and unshouldered. Either can be incorporated into the design of the piece. From Fine Woodworking #213