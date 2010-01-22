VIDEO REPLAY: Tenon Shootout: Hand vs. Power Tools

Watch the recorded video from our live online event where two experts faced off to find the best way to cut a tenon: hand tools or the tablesaw/dado-set method. This was recorded live on Jan. 21.

Hand tools? Associate editor Matt Kenney advocates the hand-tool-only technique. He says that cutting tenons doesn’t take much longer by hand than it does to stack a dado cutter at the tablesaw.

Power tools? Art director Michael Pekovich, however, disagrees, saying that cutting tenons at the tablesaw with a dado blade is the best way.

So Pekovich challenged Kenney to a showdown.

The pair battled it out for an article for our January/February issue (FWW #210) and then they did a live rematch in front of our cameras and a studio audience Jan. 21. See photos of the event taken by a studio audience member here.

This showdown was our second live event. We broadcast a surface-prep battle in November where Pekovich faced off against magazine editor Asa Christiana and clobbered him in a different hand-versus-power-tool battle. Watch the recap of that show here.

