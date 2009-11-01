 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Rockler - Lid Stay Torsion hinges

Simple and reliable. Available in three capacities and two finishes, Rockler’s Lid Stay Torsion Hinges hold in any position and install without mortises.

By Mark Schofield Nov 01, 2009
Article Image

Several readers criticized Peter Turner for not installing special hinges on his blanket chest (“Hickory and Ash Blanket Chest,” FWW #203) that prevent the lid from falling—a life-threatening hazard for very small children. Happily, Rockler has recently increased its range of lid-stay torsion hinges. I tried out a pair.

The hinges come in three weight capacities; it is important to match the weight and size of the lid to the hinges. To make this easier, Rockler has a calculator on its Web site (www.rockler.com) where you enter the weight and depth of the lid, and it tells you the capacity and number of hinges you’ll need.

You can install the lid flush with the back of the case or with an overlay. The hinges mount flush without mortising, but the back of the base must be 3/4 in. thick. While they don’t look as good as traditional hinges, you can always retrofit the chest with something more traditional once the children are grown.

Once installed, the lid has a steady resistance when being opened or closed, and it will stay open at any angle, similar to the screen on a laptop computer. The hinges come in rustic bronze or zinc finish, and cost $20 each or $38 for a pair—a bit steep, but the peace of mind is worth it.

  1. ZAZ1234 November 16th

    The hinges can be install so they are flush with the back of the chest, however unless you mortise the area where the hinge is attached the lid of the chest will not lay flat upon the chest. 1/4 to 3/8 gap is unsightly and allows dust and particles to enter the chest. Mortising is necessary.

