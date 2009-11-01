Fine Drawers Without Dovetails

Pinned rabbet joints are a strong and beautiful alternative to the traditional favorite of woodworkers–the hand-cut dovetail. This method of building a drawer is a staple in Hendrik Varju’s repertoire and his customers love it. The anatomy is simple: The front joint is a rabbet, the back is a dado, and the drawer bottom rides in a groove. The pins go in after the drawer has been glued up. All of the joinery is cut quickly and easily on the tablesaw.

From Fine Woodworking #208

