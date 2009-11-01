 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Fine Drawers Without Dovetails

Pinned rabbets are attractive, durable, and much easier to make

By Hendrik Varju #208–Nov/Dec 2009 Issue
Article Image

Pinned rabbet joints are a strong and beautiful alternative to the traditional favorite of woodworkers–the hand-cut dovetail. This method of building a drawer is a staple in Hendrik Varju’s repertoire and his customers love it. The anatomy is simple: The front joint is a rabbet, the back is a dado, and the drawer bottom rides in a groove. The pins go in after the drawer has been glued up. All of the joinery is cut quickly and easily on the tablesaw.

From Fine Woodworking #208

Article Comments

  1. User avater newcabinetdoor August 20th

    Nice tips to find drawers without dovetails!

  2. DaveRichards October 22nd

    It opens fine for me.

  3. Pinkylabmouse October 21st

    Fine Drawers Without Dovetails PDF won't open.........over?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

