Fine Drawers Without Dovetails
Pinned rabbets are attractive, durable, and much easier to make
Pinned rabbet joints are a strong and beautiful alternative to the traditional favorite of woodworkers–the hand-cut dovetail. This method of building a drawer is a staple in Hendrik Varju’s repertoire and his customers love it. The anatomy is simple: The front joint is a rabbet, the back is a dado, and the drawer bottom rides in a groove. The pins go in after the drawer has been glued up. All of the joinery is cut quickly and easily on the tablesaw.
From Fine Woodworking #208
