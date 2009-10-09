Keep Planes Close at Hand

Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

This plane rack stores a full set of handplanes close at hand but secure, so your investment won’t be dropped, dinged, or dulled because it happened to be sitting out on the bench. The rack holds the plane by its knobs, suspended from loops made from bootlaces. The soles rest on an angled panel. The system is strong and stable, and the bootlace hangers let you store planes easily so you’ll never leave them lying around again. From Fine Woodworking #209