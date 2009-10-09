Keep Planes Close at Hand

This plane rack stores a full set of handplanes close at hand but secure, so your investment won’t be dropped, dinged, or dulled because it happened to be sitting out on the bench. The rack holds the plane by its knobs, suspended from loops made from bootlaces. The soles rest on an angled panel. The system is strong and stable, and the bootlace hangers let you store planes easily so you’ll never leave them lying around again. From Fine Woodworking #209
I saw this plan in FWW years ago and it has been on my to do list since. It can be difficult to find the time to improve my own shop but I’m glad I finally built this piece.
I did find a couple flaws in the drawings. If you plan to build this piece you might want to be aware.
At the bottom of page 83, in the side view detail, the 95° dimension is pointing at the wrong corner. The corner it points to is actually 90°. The 95° corner is at the bottom of the “Bottom of frame” part.
In the middle of page 83 the label “Horizontal divider” points to the wrong part.
I also found that the 27 ¼ dimension on the back pane was too long. If you build this I suggest you dry fit the sides, top, bottom, and horizontal divider and measure for the length of the back panel.
All in all a good plan. I like the piece.
Eric