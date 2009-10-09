 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Keep Planes Close at Hand

Planes go in and out in seconds with this easy-to-make rack

By Chris Gochnour #209–Tools & Shops 2010 Issue
Article Image
This plane rack stores a full set of handplanes close at hand but secure, so your investment won’t be dropped, dinged, or dulled because it happened to be sitting out on the bench. The rack holds the plane by its knobs, suspended from loops made from bootlaces. The soles rest on an angled panel. The system is strong and stable, and the bootlace hangers let you store planes easily so you’ll never leave them lying around again. From Fine Woodworking #209

You must be a member to access this story.

Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater Eric.Mawby June 12th

    I saw this plan in FWW years ago and it has been on my to do list since. It can be difficult to find the time to improve my own shop but I’m glad I finally built this piece.

    I did find a couple flaws in the drawings. If you plan to build this piece you might want to be aware.

    At the bottom of page 83, in the side view detail, the 95° dimension is pointing at the wrong corner. The corner it points to is actually 90°. The 95° corner is at the bottom of the “Bottom of frame” part.

    In the middle of page 83 the label “Horizontal divider” points to the wrong part.

    I also found that the 27 ¼ dimension on the back pane was too long. If you build this I suggest you dry fit the sides, top, bottom, and horizontal divider and measure for the length of the back panel.

    All in all a good plan. I like the piece.

    Eric

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

rollie-vaccuum-pump

A closer look at Rollie's budget vacuum pump

How to clamp and press on a woodworker’s budget

Featured Projects & Plans

011259034

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial