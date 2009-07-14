Maloof Memories: Steve Ricks

In May of 2008 I was working diligently on a Maloof Style Rocker that I had promised my wife that I would complete before our second child was to be born at the end of May. I was doing the final sanding when the cord on the sander caught the rocker and pulled it off the bench. It hit the floor with such force that it broke one arm completely off and separated one rocker from the rear leg.

I was devastated. I had been working on this rocker for two years. It was the most complex project I had ever attempted and I was determined to complete it by the due date and now it seemed all hope was lost. I gave up and told my wife that I would buy her a rocking chair and left the shop not looking back. One week later as we went to bed my wife said, “I did something that you are not going to be happy with me for doing.” I tentatively asked what she was talking about. She said that she had contacted Sam Maloof and asked for his help in fixing the rocker.

At first I did not believe her, but then she told me that she had communicated with him and his business manager through email and that a package would be arriving in the mail tomorrow from Sam. I really did think she was pulling my leg, but just said, “that’s nice, let’s see what Sam has for me,” and we went to bed.

The next day I had forgotten all about the conversation the night before, but when I checked the mail, there was a package from Sam Maloof. I opened it and found printed copies of pictures my wife sent Sam of the damage. He had marked the pictures up and gave me ideas for fixing the damage. He also included in the package a letter urging me to complete the project and a sample arm he had made, signed, and inscribed with the words “Chin Up!”

I had heard many stories of Sam taking time to help others or stopping his busy day to give a tour, but I could not believe that he would take the time to look at pictures of my feeble attempt to recreate one of his designs that had ended in such ruin. Not only look at the pictures but to give good instructions on how to repair the damage and then give me a hand written note of encouragement. Needless to say, that was the motivation I needed. I went back to the shop and started work on repairing the damage.

Two weeks after my son was born, the final finish was in place and my wife had a new rocker. I took pictures of the finished work and emailed Sam my thanks. Not only did he help fix a rocker, but he also fixed a woodworker who with out his help may have given up on working wood. I had always been impressed with Sam Maloof the Furniture Maker and Designer, but now I was more impressed with Sam Maloof the man. I only hope that one day I can be as good of a person as Sam. And hopefully get just a little of his skill as well.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.