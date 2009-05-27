Video: Raise Panels with a Shopmade Tablesaw Fence

Gina Eide, Cari Delahanty

John White developed a heavy-duty tall fence to help him shape panels on the tablesaw. It clamps onto the tablesaw's factory fence providing additional height to prop up the panel. The fence includes a support arm for rigidity and a micro-adjust feature to get the apparatus square. In the video, White shows you how to make and use the fence. He also demonstrates his technique for creating an elegant panel. He starts with shoulder cuts to create a field in the center of the panel. Then he sets the blade height and angle to cut the bevel. In general, a 15° to 25° angle works well on a panel.