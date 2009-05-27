 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Video: Raise Panels with a Shopmade Tablesaw Fence

Fast and safe panel raising with a shopmade tablesaw fence

By John White #206–July/Aug 2009 Issue

Gina Eide, Cari Delahanty

John White developed a heavy-duty tall fence to help him shape panels on the tablesaw. It clamps onto the tablesaw’s factory fence providing additional height to prop up the panel. The fence includes a support arm for rigidity and a micro-adjust feature to get the apparatus square. In the video, White shows you how to make and use the fence. He also demonstrates his technique for creating an elegant panel. He starts with shoulder cuts to create a field in the center of the panel. Then he sets the blade height and angle to cut the bevel. In general, a 15° to 25° angle works well on a panel.  More from this series   Simple Circle-Cutting Jig A quick-to-make jig for cutting flawless circles on the bandsaw     Now playingA Super Sturdy Fence for Raising Panels Fast and safe panel raising with a shopmade tablesaw fence   Rabbeting Fence for the Tablesaw A clamp-on auxiliary fence that’s perfect for cutting rabbets     Shopmade Stop-Block System Craft a simple tablesaw jig from scrap plywood to get repeatable cuts for furniture parts   Make Your Own Tenoning JigSave money and cut precise joinery with a shopmade tablesaw jig

