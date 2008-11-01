Troubleshooting the Jointer

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Q: I am having trouble with my 6-in. jointer. Every board I edge-joint ends up tapered. I have adjusted the outfeed table, checked the gibs and locking nuts, and even tried taking a very light (1/32-in.) cut. Nothing I do gets rid of the taper. Do you have any suggestions on the cause and solution? Tony Granelli, Idlewild, MI A: Before you blame the machine, check your technique. First, try transferring pressure to the outfeed side of the workpiece as soon as possible. Keeping pressure on the infeed side will cause tapering. FIRST, CHECK YOUR TECHNIQUE Press the board against the fence with your left hand, and transfer the pressure of your right hand to the outfeed side of the board as soon as possible. Click to Enlarge If that doesn’t work, check that your outfeed table is set slightly below the highest point of the knives’ arc. Align the cutterhead so that one blade is at its high point and lay a straightedge across the knife and table. There should be a gap no greater than the thickness of a sheet of photocopier paper between the straightedge and outfeed table just after the cutterhead. THEN…