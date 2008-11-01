Troubleshooting the Jointer

Q: I am having trouble with my 6-in. jointer. Every board I edge-joint ends up tapered. I have adjusted the outfeed table, checked the gibs and locking nuts, and even tried taking a very light (1/32-in.) cut. Nothing I do gets rid of the taper. Do you have any suggestions on the cause and solution? Tony Granelli, Idlewild, MI A: Before you blame the machine, check your technique. First, try transferring pressure to the outfeed side of the workpiece as soon as possible. Keeping pressure on the infeed side will cause tapering. FIRST, CHECK YOUR TECHNIQUE Press the board against the fence with your left hand, and transfer the pressure of your right hand to the outfeed side of the board as soon as possible. Click to Enlarge If that doesn’t work, check that your outfeed table is set slightly below the highest point of the knives’ arc. Align the cutterhead so that one blade is at its high point and lay a straightedge across the knife and table. There should be a gap no greater than the thickness of a sheet of photocopier paper between the straightedge and outfeed table just after the cutterhead. THEN…
If you have a helical cutter head machine, having learned from bitter experience, the bearing seats may be uneven. This can be compensated for in knife cutter heads because the adjustment of the knives can make up for a lack of parallelism of the cutter head axis to the outfeed table
Shim the cutter head under the low side - not too difficult. this is far easier than shimming the outfield table and then doing the same for the indeed table. Fix one thing versus fixing multiples.
It wasn't easy to learn but it taught me a lot about the machine
