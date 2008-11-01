I recently tested a large selection of masks and respirators, and had the editors at Fine Woodworking do the same. After all of our testing, it’s clear that there are a few key features that make for a great power respirator.

The weight and balance of the helmet, for example, are important. If a respirator doesn’t sit well on your head, you’ll take it off very quickly. And the face shield shouldn’t distort or interfere with your vision. You also should be able to wear some kind of hearing protection with the respirator on.

For the Airshield Pro, the filter, fan, motor, and battery are located on the top of the respirator, so its weight is very well balanced. The optional earmuffs work well once you get everything adjusted. It provides the best filtration of all the powered respirators tested.

Of the respirators we tested, the Trend Airshield and Airshield Pro distinguished themselves for comfort, clarity of vision, and overall user-friendliness.

This respirator is available at www.envirosafetyproducts.com.