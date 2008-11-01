 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

Trend Routing Technologies - Trend Airshield Pro

This respirator provides good filtration and is well balanced. The filter, fan, motor, and battery are located on the top of the Airshield Pro.

By Jeff Miller Nov 01, 2008

I recently tested a large selection of masks and respirators, and had the editors at Fine Woodworking do the same. After all of our testing, it’s clear that there are a few key features that make for a great power respirator.

The weight and balance of the helmet, for example, are important. If a respirator doesn’t sit well on your head, you’ll take it off very quickly. And the face shield shouldn’t distort or interfere with your vision. You also should be able to wear some kind of hearing protection with the respirator on.

For the Airshield Pro, the filter, fan, motor, and battery are located on the top of the respirator, so its weight is very well balanced. The optional earmuffs work well once you get everything adjusted. It provides the best filtration of all the powered respirators tested.

Of the respirators we tested, the Trend Airshield and Airshield Pro distinguished themselves for comfort, clarity of vision, and overall user-friendliness.

This respirator is available at www.envirosafetyproducts.com.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater user2459986 August 1st

    I used my Trend Airshield for the 2nd time today, and the head adjustment assembly broke off at the swivel. I looked at the other side and found it to be cracked and ready to break. I don't know what ti do, but this may be a major problem. Other than the cheap plastic, the Airshield respirator worked very well in a dusty situation.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

ARK Shark Guard from Leeway Workshop

A riving knife for old cabinet saws

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Accessories

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial