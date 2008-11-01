4 Custom Pulls That Please the Eye

They may be small, but the pulls on doors and drawers are a crucial detail to consider when you’re designing a fine piece of furniture. Don’t limit yourself to off-the-shelf products. As Michael Fortune demonstrates, you can make attractive, functional custom pulls without a lathe, using simple but clever jigs on the bandsaw and tablesaw. Fortune provides expertise on making pulls that are comfortable, unobtrusive, and sized for easy use. His jigs make it easy to cut the curves and facets on these small parts easily, accurately, and safely. Shown are a simple square or diamond-shaped knob, a strong and slender drawer pull, mirror-image triangular pulls, and an elegant arched pull. From Fine Woodworking #201
In researching making pulls and knobs I found this great article by Michael Fortune. The article does not address what type of screw to use to secure the knob to the door/drawer. I am concerned about the screw (wood screw?) and knob separating over time. Would a brass threaded insert into the knob/pull, secured with epoxy, solve this problem? Other solutions? Should I be worried?
