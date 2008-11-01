4 Custom Pulls That Please the Eye

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

They may be small, but the pulls on doors and drawers are a crucial detail to consider when you’re designing a fine piece of furniture. Don’t limit yourself to off-the-shelf products. As Michael Fortune demonstrates, you can make attractive, functional custom pulls without a lathe, using simple but clever jigs on the bandsaw and tablesaw. Fortune provides expertise on making pulls that are comfortable, unobtrusive, and sized for easy use. His jigs make it easy to cut the curves and facets on these small parts easily, accurately, and safely. Shown are a simple square or diamond-shaped knob, a strong and slender drawer pull, mirror-image triangular pulls, and an elegant arched pull. From Fine Woodworking #201