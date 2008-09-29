Watch the Dovetail Doctor in Action
Watch how a reader quickly improves his dovetail technique in two days with the Dovetail Doctor, a k a contributing editor Gary Rogowski
Tom Rawson, an FWW reader from Oakland, Calif., has taken woodworking classes, read articles, and practiced for months. But he still can’t cut a decent dovetail. So we packed him off to Portland, Ore., where he spent two days at Gary Rogowski’s school, the Northwest Woodworking Studio, getting some one-on-one instruction from one of FWW’s experts.
This video documentary shows the highlights of Rawson’s experience and the results of the lessons he learned–lessons that may well benefit other woodworkers, too.
That was brilliant. A clear demonstration in ~10 minutes of how to correct some of the worst and most persistent beginner's errors in cutting dovetails. A must see video!