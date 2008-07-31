 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

How to Make a Scratch Stock

Garrett Hack shows how to transform a small piece of scrap steel into a custom cutter for creating unique beads and other profiles

By Garrett Hack #200–Sept/Oct 2008 Issue

David Heim and Tom Olivares

A scratch stock is part scraper, part molding plane. It’s a small, flat blade filed and honed to cut a groove or a bead close to the edge of a workpiece. It’s often used to make the groove that holds a stringing inlay, or to cut a small bead on the edge of a drawer front, a table apron, or a leg.

Contributing editor Garrett Hack, who often uses a scratch stock in his furniture-making, takes you through all the steps to make one. The process takes less than an hour and is essentially free. You can use a worn-out handsaw, an old bandsaw blade, or even an old cabinet scraper as the raw material.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. joeuhr July 14th

    I get no video--just sound. There was a flash of video, less than a second at the beginning. Anybody else have this problem?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ripping narrow molding profiles

Ben Brunick (@chalkstonewoodworking) shows you how he rips narrow molding profiles off a board without any jigs

Featured Projects & Plans

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Ep 4: Pierced Cutouts and Carved Relief

    Kevin uses a jigsaw, router and templates to make the cutout and relieved areas of the headboard. Then he adds a beautiful carved texture to the relieved area using a gouge.

  • Creating compound curves

    Designer Will Acland and maker Tim Smith built the bent-laminated frame of their curved chair using straight-grained, flitch-cut European ash veneer and MDF forms

  • Built Like a Boat

    Matthias Pliessnig employs boatbuilding techniques to craft his curved seating.  

  • Build a Longboard

    Make something fun while learning new skills

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Shaping

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial