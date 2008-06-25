Sign in or become a member to access this story
How to Handle Large Sheets on the Tablesaw
John White shows how to use a long bar clamp as a handle for guiding large sheets on the tablesaw
Plywood, medium-density fiberboard, and other sheet goods can be difficult to maneuver on a tablesaw, not only because of their size. It can be difficult to hold the work safely and securely, especially if you’re working with plywood that has a phenolic or melamine face, which makes it slick. In this video, John White demonstrates how you can get a handle on the problem–literally–by using a long bar clamp.
I love this tip!