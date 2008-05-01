Tall Case Pieces from the Irion Commission
A slideshow gallery of the “greatest American period furniture ever built,” crafted by the Irion Company Furniture Makers
In 1999 Irion Company Furniture Makers, highly regarded period furniture craftsmen in the small town of Christiana, Pa., received a commission to furnish an enormous house with reproductions of what their client termed “the greatest American period furniture ever built.”
Read the article about this colossal commission and view a gallery showing nearly all of the 90 pieces Irion produced. (Click on the image, right, or one of the links below).
Finally, tell us what you think, did Irion and its client pick the best pieces? Is there anything that should have been included but wasn't?
Editor’s Note: Missing image of the Berks County Pennsylvania German Kas, 1792; attributed to John Bieber; Private Collection; published in The Pennsylvania Germans: A Celebration of Their Arts 1683-1850 by Beatrice B. Gawan; poplar and pine; casein paint. Built by Joe Maxwell; painted by Kendl Monn.
Photos: Kendl Monn, unless otherwise noted
Amazing what time and money will produce. The most gorgeous furniture assembled in one presentation.
Irion should be proud of such a display. Awesome craftsman who built the 90 pieces. The owner must be proud of his money well spent. Thanks for the article.