Tool Review Video: Marking Knives

What's behind the FWW tests, plus the editor's top picks

By Steve Latta #198–May/June 2008 Issue

Stephen Scott, Greg T. Gordon, and Michael Dobsevage

The marking knife is a deceptively simple tool, much more than just a blade and a handle. It’s called on to do a lot in the shop, and the author did a lot with the 16 knives he evaluated. He conducted several tests: 

Scribing, or scoring a line against a rule. Here, Latta looked for cleanly defined lines deep enough to anchor a chisel.

Dovetail layout. Marking dovetail pins tested each knife’s ability to strike a line in confined quarters.

Tracing a hinge. This involved cutting with and across the grain.

Marking for banding. This test showed which knives work well cutting toward and away from the user.

In the end, the author notes that individual needs and preferences play a large role in choosing a knife. In this video, you’ll not only see how he tested the knives, you’ll also see which knives earned his commendation as best overall.

Article Comments

  1. walt_z May 22nd

    X-actos rule the world! Thank you, Steve!

Using a Marking Gauge

Bob Van Dyke demonstrates how to properly use a marking gauge to make sure you get perfect scribe lines every time

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

    A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

    Shopmade Cutting Gauge

    Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

    Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

    Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

