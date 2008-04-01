Bandsaw Questions: Blade Binding

David Heim and Michael Dobsevage

Roland JohnsonSauk Rapids, Minn. A Fine Woodworking contributing editor, Roland Johnson answers questions about keeping a bandsaw’s blade, tires, wheels, and guides adjusted properly for trouble-free cuts. THE QUESTIONS Can I use the same blade for all types of cut, or should I have a different blade for resawing?Fine Woodworking Editors Play 1 If the tires are worn down the middle, should I replace them or re-crown them?Fine Woodworking Editors Play 2 How much horsepower do I need in a bandsaw?‘marti038,’ via Knots Play 3 How critical is it to keep the thrust bearings aligned?Fine Woodworking Editors Play 4 What do you do when the guides slip out of alignment when you raise the head for a taller cut?‘blewcrowe,’ via Knots Play 5 How do I set up the saw and fences to cut a straight line, especially for resawing?‘wpenny,’ via Knots Play 6 To compensate for blade drift, should I skew the fence or adjust the wheel tracking?‘Colebearanimals,’ via Knots Play 7 To be sure the blade tracks properly, should I give the tires an adequate crown or adjust…