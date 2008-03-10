 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Horizon Sawmill Tour: Sawing Logs

Watch hardwood logs transformed into boards, in part two of this exclusive video tour of an up-to-date sawmill.

By Anissa Kapsales #197–Mar/April 2008 Issue

Anissa Kapsales and Tom Olivares

Meet George Terbovich and his crew at Horizon Wood Products, a hardwood sawmill operation in western Pennsylvania. Founded in 1975, Horizon specializes in supplying veneers and sawn logs to European markets. American Black Cherry is the mill’s “signature” species.

These exclusive videos take you through all the steps involved in transforming hardwood logs into lumber. You’ll see how the log manager “reads” each log, marking it with a flitch line–the best place for the all-important first cut. You’ll see the debarking and sawing operations. You’ll also see freshly sawn boards drying in one of the mill’s six massive kilns. And you’ll learn about the mill’s Evergreen Initiative, what Terbovich calls “practical, logical, and thrifty” manufacturing processes.

   

Part One
Introduction

You’ll see how logs are sorted and graded, and how the log manager finds “the best way to open the log,” looking for the greatest yield as well as the best grain and figure.
   

Now Playing
Sawing Logs

Watch the sawyers at work, controlling massive computerized bandsaws.
 
   

Part Three
Kiln Drying

You’ll see and hear details about Horizon’s six state-of-the-art dry kilns, and you’ll see how the kiln crew sometimes relies on old-fashioned methods to gauge moisture content.
   

Part Four
The Evergreen Initiative

An offshoot of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, this is a program that Horizon began several years ago to “assure continuity of the resource,” as Terbovich puts it.

Article Comments

  1. user-6250695 July 15th

    videos will not play

