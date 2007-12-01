 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Tools & Materials

Tool Test: Benchtop Thickness Planers

Small machines offer big performance

By Roland Johnson #195–Tools & Shops 2008 Issue
Article Image

Over the years, benchtop planers have evolved from crude job-site workhorses to tools that can fill the needs of exacting furniture makers. Nowadays, ergonomics plays a role in planer design, blade changes are far easier, innovative dust-collection systems are incorporated, and added gadgets let you preset a depth stop. Contributing editor Roland Johnson reviews 11 benchtop planers: Craftsman 21758, Craftsman 21759, Delta 22-580, DeWalt 734, DeWalt 735, Makita 2012NB, Ridgid 14673, Ryobi AP1301, Steel City 40200, Sunhill SM-346, and Woodtek 115-946.

From Fine Woodworking #195

A more recent review of available benchtop planers can be found here.

Article Comments

  1. shishir6 September 27th

    Thanks for the great review. After reading your reviews I bought the 2nd one. I have found another article on planer http://besttopreviewsonline.com/blog/10-best-planers/

