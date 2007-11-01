 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Weaving a Danish Cord Seat

First in a three-part video series. See the finished bench and watch how the weaving begins.

By Mark Edmundson #194–Nov/Dec 2007 Issue

David Heim and Michael Dobsevage

A woven Danish-cord seat is ideal for many modern or chairs, benches, and stools. The cord, actually tightly rolled brown paper, resembles rush or raffia. Special L-shaped nails, evenly spaced on the insides of the seat rails, hold the cord tight. In this three-part series, Mark Edmundson shows how to create the weave, step-by-step. Find links to the other video steps in this series below.

The first step in the weaving process entails wrapping front and back seat rails with the cord, leaving evenly spaced gaps where additional cord will be wound later. This is the easiest part of the weaving, and it’s best done before the piece is glued up. Watch how Edmundson does it.

ABOUT THE SERIES
Mark Edmundson, a graduate of the College of the Redwoods Fine Woodworking program, shows how to create a distinctive woven seat on a bench inspired by a classic Danish design.

ON VIDEO: STEP-BY-STEP WEAVING

Step One

Now Playing

Step One: Wrapping the Long Rails
This covers most of the rail with cord

Step Two

  

 

Step Two: Adding Warp Strands
Evenly spaced cord creates a foundation for the final weaving

Step Three

 

Step Three: Completing the Weave
Long strands woven side to side complete this distinctive seat

 

Article Comments

  1. Inge Rachel October 15th

    I would really love to make this project! I'm working wondering what kind of cord you used for the weaving? I'm thinking I'll start my attempting a small box stool then maybe progressing j to a bench :)

