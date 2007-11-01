Weaving a Danish Cord Seat

David Heim and Michael Dobsevage

A woven Danish-cord seat is ideal for many modern or chairs, benches, and stools. The cord, actually tightly rolled brown paper, resembles rush or raffia. Special L-shaped nails, evenly spaced on the insides of the seat rails, hold the cord tight. In this three-part series, Mark Edmundson shows how to create the weave, step-by-step. Find links to the other video steps in this series below.

The first step in the weaving process entails wrapping front and back seat rails with the cord, leaving evenly spaced gaps where additional cord will be wound later. This is the easiest part of the weaving, and it’s best done before the piece is glued up. Watch how Edmundson does it.

ABOUT THE SERIES

, a graduate of the Fine Woodworking program, shows how to create a distinctive woven seat on a bench inspired by a classic Danish design.

ON VIDEO: STEP-BY-STEP WEAVING

This covers most of the rail with cord

Evenly spaced cord creates a foundation for the final weaving

Long strands woven side to side complete this distinctive seat

