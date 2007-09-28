The Proper Camber on a Handplane Blade
In the third of our 8-question series on handplanes, an award-winning furniture-maker and teacher discusses blade angles and sharpening
Philip C. Lowe
Beverly, Mass.
The founder of the Furniture Institute of Massachusetts answers eight questions from readers about choosing, sharpening, and using handplanes.
Read More
|QUESTIONS
|
1
|
What are the first two or three planes a woodworker should own?
|
2
|
|
3
|
NOW PLAYING
|
4
|
I ran over a brad with a smoothing plane and nicked the sole. How do I repair the damage?
|
5
|
What’s the proper mouth opening between the plane blade and the sole?
|
6
|
What plane do you use for smoothing difficult grain?
|
7
|
How do you keep a scraper plane from chattering?
|
8
|
Can you demonstrate how to level a wide panel with a hand plane?
Thank you, this is very useful. It is slightly confusing when you first mention the smoothing plane has 1/64" camber and later, when holding it up to a square, you mention it clears by 1/32". You make the same sorts of changes with the other planes, so I wonder what you mean.