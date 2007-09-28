 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
The Proper Camber on a Handplane Blade

In the third of our 8-question series on handplanes, an award-winning furniture-maker and teacher discusses blade angles and sharpening

By Philip C. Lowe #194–Nov/Dec 2007 Issue

Stephen Scott and Michael Dobsevage

Philip LowePhilip C. Lowe
Beverly, Mass.

The founder of the Furniture Institute of Massachusetts answers eight questions from readers about choosing, sharpening, and using handplanes.
QUESTIONS

1

What are the first two or three planes a woodworker should own?
PLAY 1

 
Danny Thompson
Via the Internet

2

  


What do I need to know to get started with wooden molding planes?
PLAY 2

Ed Harrison
Meridian, Miss.

3

NOW PLAYING
How do I camber a plane iron, and what’s the right amount of camber?

Andrew Homan
Burlington, Vt.

4

I ran over a brad with a smoothing plane and nicked the sole. How do I repair the damage?
PLAY 4

Kevin Barnard
Via the Internet

5

What’s the proper mouth opening between the plane blade and the sole?
PLAY 5

David Brumsickle
Via the Internet

6

What plane do you use for smoothing difficult grain?
PLAY 6

BioMan
Via Knots

7

How do you keep a scraper plane from chattering?
PLAY 7

Malcolm Granberry
Via the Internet

8

Can you demonstrate how to level a wide panel with a hand plane?
PLAY 8 

Jeff S. Jackson
Fort Wayne, Ind.

Article Comments

  1. Tod_Jervey September 4th

    Thank you, this is very useful. It is slightly confusing when you first mention the smoothing plane has 1/64" camber and later, when holding it up to a square, you mention it clears by 1/32". You make the same sorts of changes with the other planes, so I wonder what you mean.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

