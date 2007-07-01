 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Elegant Veneered Boxes

Veneer creates striking patterns, yet construction is straightforward

By Seth Janofsky #192–July/Aug 2007 Issue
Article Image
Seth Janofsky’s veneered box is relatively simple in design, but the figured maple parquet veneer makes it especially striking. The box itself is built with tongue-and-groove joinery. Both the box and veneer can be made on the tablesaw. Janofsky gives step by step instructions for cutting the maple squares, piecing them together, and cutting the veneer strips. Then he takes readers through the process of applying the veneer to the box and binding it with oak strips. A companion Master Class gives directions for a second box, which features an intricate pattern of cut-out leaves. From Fine Woodworking #192

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. woodmaker7 August 13th

    I did not follow the parquetry procedure for the making of the lovely pattern. I bought this book to make all the projects, but, this one of the parquetry veneer is not too clear on how to make the cuts. Can someone clear that up (maybe Seth Janofsky) about the crosscuts of the maple to make two lengths of about 10 inches. And then how to orient the blocks. I am a stroke patient, trying to recover my woodworking skills.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

FW360: Tremont Nail Factory - Mansfield, Mass.

Take a look around (literally) the last factory producing cut nails in the United States.

Featured Projects & Plans

Designer’s Notebook: Better Built-ins

A room full of built-ins doesn’t have to be symmetrical and standardized. The space can have plenty of shapes, tones, and textures to please the eye and attract the touch.…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Inlay And Veneering

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial