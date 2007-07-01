Elegant Veneered Boxes

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Seth Janofsky’s veneered box is relatively simple in design, but the figured maple parquet veneer makes it especially striking. The box itself is built with tongue-and-groove joinery. Both the box and veneer can be made on the tablesaw. Janofsky gives step by step instructions for cutting the maple squares, piecing them together, and cutting the veneer strips. Then he takes readers through the process of applying the veneer to the box and binding it with oak strips. A companion Master Class gives directions for a second box, which features an intricate pattern of cut-out leaves. From Fine Woodworking #192