Elegant Veneered Boxes

Seth Janofsky’s veneered box is relatively simple in design, but the figured maple parquet veneer makes it especially striking. The box itself is built with tongue-and-groove joinery. Both the box and veneer can be made on the tablesaw. Janofsky gives step by step instructions for cutting the maple squares, piecing them together, and cutting the veneer strips. Then he takes readers through the process of applying the veneer to the box and binding it with oak strips. A companion Master Class gives directions for a second box, which features an intricate pattern of cut-out leaves. From Fine Woodworking #192
Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.
Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.
Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!
I did not follow the parquetry procedure for the making of the lovely pattern. I bought this book to make all the projects, but, this one of the parquetry veneer is not too clear on how to make the cuts. Can someone clear that up (maybe Seth Janofsky) about the crosscuts of the maple to make two lengths of about 10 inches. And then how to orient the blocks. I am a stroke patient, trying to recover my woodworking skills.
I did not follow the parquetry procedure for the making of the lovely pattern. I bought this book to make all the projects, but, this one of the parquetry veneer is not too clear on how to make the cuts. Can someone clear that up (maybe Seth Janofsky) about the crosscuts of the maple to make two lengths of about 10 inches. And then how to orient the blocks. I am a stroke patient, trying to recover my woodworking skills.