Assembling an Adirondack Chair
Watch the parts go together and learn a simple technique for cutting and shaping the arms
Fine Woodworking associate editor Tom Begnal researched several of Adirondack chair designs before he came up with the final patterns and dimensions for the example detailed here.
In this video, Begnal demonstrates two ways to cut and shape the parts, and then goes step by step through the assembly process, taking it from a pile of parts to a comfortable finished project.
For detailed project plans and instructions, read Begnal’s article “Adirondack Chair” in the August 2007 issue of Fine Woodworking.
CAD-drawn plans and a cutlist for this project are available in the Fine Woodworking store.
