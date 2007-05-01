 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Replacement Parts for Old Woodworking Machinery

Renovo Parts focuses on Delta replacements but hopes to offer more brands in the future

By Tim Albers #191–May/June 2007 Issue
Jim Austin has been rebuilding, repairing, and servicing classic American-made woodworking machines for 15 years. Knowing that many manufacturers had stopped making replacement parts, Austin decided to make and sell the parts himself. So he founded Renovo Parts (www.renovoparts.com).

Renovo’s current product line focuses on Delta machinery, including parts and accessories for Delta’s popular belt and disk sanders; parts for the Unisaw, 14-in. bandsaw, and shaper; and a variety of items for Delta’s classic wood lathe. Austin plans to add products based on customer feedback. He hopes eventually to offer parts for brands such as Walker Turner, Yates, and Powermatic.

  1. User avater GW52 September 21st

    Not all of the parts are the same size as the originals. The Delta pulley P/N 909945 that Renovo is selling is smaller than the original and looks identical to other pulleys used in other machines. There is a huge price difference and customer service does not like responding to E -Mails about refunds.

