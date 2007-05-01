Replacement Parts for Old Woodworking Machinery
Renovo Parts focuses on Delta replacements but hopes to offer more brands in the future
Jim Austin has been rebuilding, repairing, and servicing classic American-made woodworking machines for 15 years. Knowing that many manufacturers had stopped making replacement parts, Austin decided to make and sell the parts himself. So he founded Renovo Parts (www.renovoparts.com).
Renovo’s current product line focuses on Delta machinery, including parts and accessories for Delta’s popular belt and disk sanders; parts for the Unisaw, 14-in. bandsaw, and shaper; and a variety of items for Delta’s classic wood lathe. Austin plans to add products based on customer feedback. He hopes eventually to offer parts for brands such as Walker Turner, Yates, and Powermatic.
